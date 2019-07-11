Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Hoye Scott. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gloria Hoye Scott died peacefully of natural causes on July 3, 2019 at the Hospice of the Fisher Home in Amherst, Massachusetts.



Born in Brooklyn, NY in 1925, Gloria was the daughter of Richard and Louise (Rauherz) Hoye. She began her professional acting career in the USO, serving in the Pacific during World War II. Her success as an actor spanned decades, starting with numerous roles on stage including performing with Robert Redford in The Highest Tree, which ran on Broadway in 1959. She also had a long career as a soap opera actress seen on The Brighter Day, Secret Storm, Love Is A Many Splendored Thing, Somerset and more. She was a devoted member of The Actors Studio, studying with Lee Strasberg alongside Paul Newman, Marilyn Monroe and others.



Later in life, she studied at the New York Botanical Garden and enjoyed a second career as a landscape designer in New York and Connecticut. Before her move to Massachusetts last November, Gloria spent all her adult life living in Manhattan. She loved New York with a passion, whether walking in Central Park, enjoying fine restaurants (and fine wine), or taking in the city's rich offerings of theatre, film, dance, music, galleries, and museums. She loved to learn about new things, so she studied the Arts by reading voraciously, and going to performances and lectures whenever she could. She traveled throughout the world with friends and family and took great joy in simple and sophisticated pleasures: fresh flowers, cashmere, hand-written notes, good coffee, and salted caramels, to name a few. She appreciated beauty and excellence, be it a piece of music, a talented actor, or a breath-taking view. She was a seeker, and often ahead of her time in her thinking and tastes.



Gloria is survived by her children Michael Patrick (Carol Sedwick) and Laura Patrick (Martha) as well as her two grandsons, Ian and Durrell. Her family would like to thank the staff at Linda Manor Assisted Living and the Hospice of the Fisher Home for their dedicated and compassionate care in Gloria's final months. The Williamsburg Funeral Home was entrusted with her cremation. A private celebration of her life will be held in New York City in the fall. Donations in Gloria's memory may be made to The Actors Fund.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on July 11, 2019

