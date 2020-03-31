Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Tuperkeizsis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gloria Tuperkeizsis, a lifelong resident of Hampshire County, shifted from this world to the next on 3-20-20. During her last days, she was surrounded by family and friends. Preceded by Thomas Tuperkeizsis, her husband of 59 years, she is survived by her daughter Tammy Thompson, granddaughter Crystal Sawin, grandson Jonathan Thompson (Elizabeth), great grandchildren Lily & Leah Thompson. Siblings Joseph Farrick (Karen), Louise Farrick (Margie), Louise Garde, Rose Forrett (deceased) and sister in law Margie Tuperkeizsis.



Gloria was always the last to leave any gathering and had an open door policy in her home (day or night) and could carry on a conversation until sunrise or sunset because she loved people.



Gloria Tuperkeizsis's television show aired on a local cable channel for many years. She was the owner of many pageants, dance competitions, Encore Dance Studio, and a used vintage and clothing store.



She was a member of the U.S. Army and continued to be an active member of Women in Military organizations, Florence Civic Center, Women in Business and was a 30yr volunteer for Stavros.



Gloria had many accomplishments, but nothing was more dear to her heart than her family. Family loyalty and making time for one another was emphasized throughout her life and evident at our many family gatherings. Due to the world circumstances, we will gather at her home in the near future to celebrate her life. Please email me if you shared in Gloria's journey and would like to be included in that celebration @

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 31, 2020

