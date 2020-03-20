Gordon A. Martin, 95, of Kosior Dr., passed away Wednesday March 18, 2019 at Center for Extended C are in Amherst. Born in Hartford, CT December 4, 1924, he was the son of the late Gordon W. and Marion (Viara) Martin He was educated in local schools and was a graduate of Smith Vocational School in Northampton. Gordon was a World War II, serving in the US Navy from 1943-1946. After the war, he worked as a furniture salesman for many years at Lloyds Furniture of Northampton and Kamel Hassan's Furniture Barn in Amherst. He was predeceased by his wife Michaline B. (Bemben) Martin, his son Gary P. Martin, his brother Robert Martin and his sister Marion Freitas. Gordon is survived by his daughter Melinda "Mindy" Martin and her partner Stephen Tilton of Sunderland, his 4 grandchildren Matthew Martin and his wife Melissa, Kathryn Martin and her husband Anthony, Nicole Skorupski and her husband William and Julie Kuchyt, and his 2 great-grandchildren Matthew and Leah Martin. Services for Gordon will be private. Donations in his memory may be made to the Hospice/VNA of Cooley Dickinson, PO Box 329, Northampton, MA 01061-0329. The Ahearn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 20, 2020