Gordon D Mulvey Jr, 66, passed away June 23 from colorectal cancer. Born to Gordon and Dorothy (Atmus) Mulvey, he attended Springfield and Longmeadow Public Schools. In the 1970s he lived in San Diego and vagabonded through Europe. For the last three decades Gordon was president of E. B. Atmus Co. of Springfield founded in 1919 by his grandfather. Because his new bride "wanted to live in the country," he commissioned their dream house in Conway in 1997, where with great passion for his blueberry bushes, he was known to spend weekends cutting, mowing, burning brush, and otherwise keeping Home Depot in business. Gordon was predeceased by his father, and will be dearly missed by his mother, Dorothy, of East Longmeadow, sister Susan, of Agawam, brother Jeff, of Springfield, wife of 25 years Danielle, son Henry, stepdaughters Abrielle, of Greenfield, Mallory, of Okolona, Mississippi, and a cabal of devoted lifelong friends. In lieu of flowers please make a gift in Gordon's honor to Hole in The Wall Gang Camp.
Expressions of sympathy are available at: www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jun. 29, 2020.