Gordon D. Mulvey Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gordon D Mulvey Jr, 66, passed away June 23 from colorectal cancer. Born to Gordon and Dorothy (Atmus) Mulvey, he attended Springfield and Longmeadow Public Schools. In the 1970s he lived in San Diego and vagabonded through Europe. For the last three decades Gordon was president of E. B. Atmus Co. of Springfield founded in 1919 by his grandfather. Because his new bride "wanted to live in the country," he commissioned their dream house in Conway in 1997, where with great passion for his blueberry bushes, he was known to spend weekends cutting, mowing, burning brush, and otherwise keeping Home Depot in business. Gordon was predeceased by his father, and will be dearly missed by his mother, Dorothy, of East Longmeadow, sister Susan, of Agawam, brother Jeff, of Springfield, wife of 25 years Danielle, son Henry, stepdaughters Abrielle, of Greenfield, Mallory, of Okolona, Mississippi, and a cabal of devoted lifelong friends. In lieu of flowers please make a gift in Gordon's honor to Hole in The Wall Gang Camp.

Expressions of sympathy are available at: www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wrisley Funeral Home
90 Sugarloaf Street
South Deerfield, MA 01373
(413) 665-4046
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved