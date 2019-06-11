Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon E. Murphy. View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial Day saw the passing of Gordon E. Murphy, a loving husband, father and grandfather, and true patron of the village of Florence. Gordon was born January 7th, 1930 at Cooley Dickenson in Northampton. He was raised just up the hill on Berkshire Terrace under parents Edward & Elsie with his brothers Geri and Bobby.



He Leaves his children David Murphy and his partner Ilnen Berezin of Northampton, Jeanne Troxell Munson and her husband Willard Munson of Deerfield and grand children Lindsay Troxell of Colorado, Mattew Troxell and his wife Samantha of Deerfield and EriK Munson also of Deerfield. He was predeceased by his brother Robert but is survived by his youngest brother Geri Murphy of Austin Texas.



The Florence of his youth was a place where kids wore decoder rings, shot marbles and played Cowboys & Indians with their BB guns in the woods and meadows off Locust Street. They swam in the Mill River and came out whatever color dye the factories were using that day. On Sundays Gordon would walk with his uncle to serve breakfast at the state police barracks.



As a teenager Gordon worked in his father's store's, first Murphy's Merchandise Mart in the center of Florence and later Murphy's Package store on Nonotuck Street. Working in the stores Gordon learned the art of conversation, always quick with a joke, there was nothing he enjoyed more than people. Strangers, friends, family, it didn't matter who he was talking too, he always was having good time doing it. Gordon had a way of making everyone he ran into feel like they were exactly the person he was looking to see that day.



After graduating high school from St. Michael's Gordon joined the Air Force where he served as an MP in Japan and Korea leaving the service as a detective seargent. He returned home from service with the intent of accepting a federal law enforcement position and went straight to the package store to tell his father the news. His father hugged him, said welcome home, and before Gordon could mention the job, his father took off his own apron, placed it around Gordon's neck and walked out the door.



The package store was a place where Gordon got to know the whole town. It's where met his wife Nancy after rescuing her from a flat tire out front. Gordan and Nancy began to date and were wed. From that point on the two were inseparable. They spent the next 65 years together, raising two children. In 1960, Gordon and his father would form a real estate company, Murphy's Realtors, which is still in existence today.



In 1970 the Murphy's found their forever home at 76 North Elm St, across the street from Child's Park. Gordon and Nancy would spend 49 years transforming that property into a home, making it into a true expression of themselves. They filled its walls with the antiques acquired through weekend travels and winter trips to Florida. They built their real estate office off the side where they worked together hand-in-hand.



Order and cleanliness were facets of Gordon's disposition, a hold over from his days in the service. Rarely did you find him not in motion: vacuuming, cleaning, doing dishes; he was constantly improving the property: raking, trimming, planting. Gordon was a tinkerer spending hours in his workshop fixing, inventing and restoring. The only time you found him sitting was when he succumbed to his propensity for broken bones and torn ligaments, and even then he would be found drawing floor plans and designing homes just for fun.



Gordon and Nancy spent a lifetime selling homes . The two spent 65 years transforming their house into a home, a place where family and friends would congregate and enjoy, where life an work were intertwined and long- lasting loving memories were made. Every night you would find them, sitting in their chairs, watching the sunset on their backyard oasis, just enjoying each other's company.



In February Gordon lost his loving wife, and over the next few months succumbed to a broken heart. On Memorial day, a day where Gordon was known to hand out coffee and donuts to parade goers in front of his office on Main St, Gordon got to see her again. She had been out looking for a new home and finally convinced him to move.



The family would like to express the deepest appreciation to all those who helped care for Gordon and would humbly request that anyone willing consider making a donation in Gordon's name to The VNA/Hospice of Cooley Dickinson Health Care, 168 Industrial Drive, Northampton , MA 01060



The family will be holding a memoral service on Saturday June 15th from 11am until 2pm at the Hotel Northampton and invite you to join them in celebrating Gordons life.

