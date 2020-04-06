Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon Gary Watson. View Sign Service Information Lary Funeral Home Inc 62 Summer St Dover Foxcroft , ME 04426 (207)-564-3391 Send Flowers Obituary

The family of Gordon Gary Watson is sad to announce that he passed away suddenly on March 19, 2020, at his home. Gordon was born and raised in Lexington, MA, the seventh child of the late Dorothy and Edward Watson. As a child, Gordon was frequently ill but he developed a very sunny and chatty disposition which followed him all his life. After open heart surgery at age 5, he was fine and went on to school and graduated from Lexington High School, Class of 1968. Gordon furthered his education attending Bryant and Stratton Junior College, receiving his degree in Accounting in 1972.



As we think about him, we remember the little boy who chatted with the iceman and followed him down the street. Then the neighborhood bicycle posse would be sent to find him. Gordon's nieces and nephews remember him as someone to roughhouse with, or be shown special coins.



When his father decided to move to Milo and set up a business, Gordon was an essential partner. Together they built a home, a shingle mill, planted 9,000 little Christmas trees, started a water bottling business, and built a campground. They were widely known for the yard train that ran through the basement of the house with the cedar logs to be cut.



While living in Milo, he was able to make trips to St. John, New Brunswick to visit the large extended family of the great uncle for whom he was named. Gordon loved the camp at the lake in the summer as well as the jokes.



Throughout his life, Gordon was loved and appreciated for his quiet kindness, his caring for his family, and his ability to make lasting friends. He will be lovingly and kindly remembered.



Gordon is survived by seven siblings, 14 nieces and nephews, and 17 grandnieces and grandnephews: Betty Ann Brace of Amherst, MA and her children, George and Keith; Shirley Kay of Nashua, NH; Diane Miller and her husband, George, of Merrimack, NH, and their children, Glen, Dana, and Chris; James Watson and his wife, Marsha, of Scituate, MA, and their children, Melissa, James, and Emily; Norma Watson of Westfield, MA, and her daughter, Laurel; Donald Watson of Easthampton, MA; Dotty Hooker and her husband, Tom, of Huntington, QC, Canada, and their children, Jennifer, Rebecca, Pamela, Patricia, and Marshall.



The family wishes to thank the Milo Police Department and Lary Funeral Home for their kindness during this sad event.



A memorial gathering will be held when circumstances permit. Messages of condolence and memories may be expressed at

