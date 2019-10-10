Grace (Slabinski) Dwierzanowski, 94, died on September 26, 2019, at Cooley Dickinson Hospital.



Grace was born in Northampton on February 21, 1925, to the late John and Bertha (Stefanski) Slabinski. She was a member of the Northampton High School Class of 1942 and later attended Northampton Junior College. She worked as an administrative assistant for Cesco Container, Nicad and Heublein before accepting a position at the Northampton Post Office, from which she retired in 1985. She was a congregant of St. John Cantius Church, and later St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, where she volunteered at the church gift and book shop. Grace was an active member of her community. She served as a member of the SEAS Women's Club, she was one of the 4 founders of the Polish Heritage Committee,a secretary and Western District Vice President of NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees) Northampton Chapter #484, as well as the Florence Civic Association.



Grace is survived by daughter Gwenn Dzierzanowski and her husband Joseph Jamrog, grandson Jonathan S.D. Jamrog, nephews John and Karl Slabinski, niece Gail LaFlamm, as well as several grandnieces and grandnephews. In addition to her parents, Grace was preceded in death by her brother John W. Slabinski.



Calling hours will take place at CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME on Saturday October 26 starting at 9:30 AM, followed by an in-house service at 10:30 and burial at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Hatfield.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Polish Heritage Society at 127 King Street Northampton, MA 01060.

