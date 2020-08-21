1/
GRACE HICKS
1938 - 2020
Grace Hicks was a Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Daughter and Friend.

She was born on August 30th, 1938. Her parents were Grace and Raymond Benoit. She had three sisters and five brothers. Theresa, Mary, Irene, Raymond, Roy, Richard, Robert and Roger. She was born and raised in Florence, she loved it here. She always said she was born here and would die here. She met the love of her life, our Father, Leo and they were married on July 5, 1958. They had one son that they lost at birth. They then had three children, Tina, Leo Jr., and Gina. She had six grandchildren, Stephen, Brandon, Mandy, Tyler, Nicole and Danny.

She was a devout Catholic, attending Mass on Saturdays every week. She attended Annunciation Parish. She had her favorite seat that she sat in every week. She was very strong in her Faith. She loved cardinals and everything red. She was also a devout Red Sox fan; she watched every game on mute so she would not have to hear Jerry Remy and Dennis Eckersly. She and our Dad were loyal Dallas Cowboy fans and enjoyed watching sports together.

She loved her monthly bus trips to the casino. She had many friends that she called her 'casino family.' We were lucky enough to get to take her to MGM for her 81st birthday last August. She was very active and feisty right to the end of her time with us.

She was a school lunch lady at Smith Vocational High School. She was very generous and good with the kids. She never let any student go hungry, she would buy their food herself. She was a very generous person and had a kind heart. She was a huge support to us. We love her so much and will miss her greatly.

She is now with God and her parents and siblings, Raymond, Theresa, Mary Roy and Roger. Ultimately, she is with our Father, the absolute love of her life. Finally reunited after 23 years.

May you rest in peace Mom, Mema. We all love you very much.

A funeral service will begin at CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME on Monday at 8:00 AM followed by Mass at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Annunciation Church in Florence at 9:00 and interment in her final resting place alongside our Dad at St. Mary's Cemetery. Wearing of masks is required, and social distancing should be practiced when possible.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Funeral service
08:00 - 09:00 AM
Czelusniak Funeral Home
AUG
24
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Annunciation Church
