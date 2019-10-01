Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Viola Schmitter. View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Grace (Snape) Schmitter age 90, passed away on September 29th with her loving family at her bedside. She was born in Florence, MA on September 17th, 1929. She worked for Probrush of Florence, and Commonwealth Felt Company for many years from where she retired.



Grace was a communicant of St. John's Episcopal Church of Northampton. She enjoyed traveling to Cape Cod every summer, and in the spring cherished trips to Florida to visit her daughter, granddaughter, and great grandchildren. Grace enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and making puzzles. She loved to collect lighthouses and windchimes from the Cape. She also enjoyed collecting her beanie babies over the years. Grace loved her cats dearly. She will be greatly missed by all.



She was predeceased by her husband George Earl Schmitter, Mother Mabel (Snape) Martin, sister Barbara Richardson, and brother William Martin Jr. She is survived by her beloved sons, Earl Schmitter, John Schmitter and his partner Sara Brunner, all of Florence, her beloved daughter Diane Sabin and her partner Fred Harper of Orlando, Florida, her beloved granddaughter Amanda Gallagher and her partner Nick Mason, and beloved great grandchildren Evan, Alex, Luke, and Haily Grace, all from Umatilla, Florida. She also leaves behind nieces, nephews, and friends.



Grace had a special home health aide, Barbara Sikop, for two years who took wonderful care of her and became a dear friend.



A funeral service will be held in the Ahearn Funeral Home at 783 Bridge Rd, Northampton, MA on Saturday, October 5th at 10:00 AM followed by a burial at the Spring Grove Cemetery, 5 North Farms Rd, Northampton. Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 4th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Ahearn Funeral Home.



Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Oct. 1, 2019

