Gregory Emmet Ratté, aged 58, passed away at his home in Honolulu, Hawaii on October 25, 2019. He was a proud father, beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend and an experienced investment manager with over thirty years of service to his clients in Hartford, Connecticut, New York City, and Honolulu. In 1985, he married Junko Kaneda, with whom he had four children, Alexander, Stephanie, Fred, and Emily. Greg and Junko moved with the children to Honolulu in 2001. Their marriage ended in divorce in 2012.



Greg grew up in Amherst, attended the Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, Connecticut, received the BA with Honors from Amherst College, and completed a graduate business program at the Japan-America Institute of Management Sciences of Sophia University in Tokyo, Japan. His career was in asset management, in a variety of companies, including his own, G.E.Ratté Asset Management; through them he faithfully served the interests of his clients & families, their businesses, and their charitable endeavors.



He was a lover of opera and served on the Board of the Hawaii OperaTheatre, and also on the board of the Hawaii Symphony Foundation. Greg was an avid outdoorsman, who loved hiking, white water canoeing, kayaking in the Pacific, running up Diamond Head, and playing golf with his friends. To the distress of his immediate family, he became a Yankees fan when he moved to New York, although he was born in Boston. Happily, he remained a Patriots fan his entire life.



Mr. Ratté is survived by his parents, Lou and John; his former wife, Junko; his siblings,



Christopher, Catherine, and Felicity; his four children, Alexander, Stephanie, Fred, and Emily; his two sons-in-law, Joshua Francis-Ratté and Mitch Moranis; and his fiancée, Kelley Tice.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019

