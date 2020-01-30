Gregory John Scanlon of Palmer MA (formerly of Northampton, MA) died on January 28, 2020 at age 66. Greg grew up in Amherst, MA where he and his brothers (John, Joe and Jim) played football, wrestling and lacrosse at Amherst Regional High School. After graduating from UMass Amherst with two undergraduate degrees Greg worked at the Belchertown State School and in subsequent years for related social service agencies in central and western MA where he advocated and taught techniques for "passive restraint" of violent clients to insure the safety of both clients and caregivers. For a number of years Greg also taught CPR classes through the American Red Cross.
Greg was predeceased by his parents Gerald F. and Frances A. (Doherty) Scanlon of Amherst, MA, and an older brother, David Patrick Scanlon, who died in childhood. Besides his siblings and their spouses Greg leaves nine (9) nieces and nephews, seven (7) living aunts and uncles and something like fifty (50) cousins.
Calling hours will be Saturday, February 8th from 4-6 pm at the Douglass Funeral Service in Amherst. The family requests no flowers be sent or donations made. At his request Greg will be cremated and his brothers will honor his ashes at a later date.
Memorial register at www.douglassfuneral.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020