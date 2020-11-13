1/
Gregory Lewis Fitzgerald
1950 - 2020
Gregory Lewis Fitzgerald, 70 of Amherst, passed away unexpectedly at his home on November 4, 2020. He was born in Burlington, VT on February 20, 1950 to the late Donald and June (Stroheker) Fitzgerald. He was a graduate of Northfield Mount Hermon School, and after high school he held various jobs throughout his life. Greg enjoyed hiking and relishing in the beauty of the outdoors, going swimming and he loved baseball.

He is survived by his brother, Bradley Fitzgerald and his wife Lisa of Leesburg, FL, and cousins and dear friends.

DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of Northampton has been entrusted with his services. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions at this time, a Celebration of Greg's life will be scheduled at a later date. For more information, or to leave a message of personal condolence, please visit Drozdalfuneralhome.com

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Drozdal Funeral Home
120 Damon Road
Northampton, MA 01060
(413) 584-5306
