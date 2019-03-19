Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Guiseppe DiMuro. View Sign

Giuseppe DiMuro, also known as Joseph DeMuro, died in Holyoke, MA, at the age of 92 on March 11, 2019. Born in the front bedroom of a small family house in Muskegon, MI, he was the first of his family to attend college; Guiseppe graduated from Notre Dame University in the late 1940's and later earned his M.A. in English from the University of New Mexico. As professor at Holyoke Community College, he was well-liked and admired by his students.



He retired after 20 years and made several trips to Italy to connect with his heritage and to visit relatives. He enjoyed gardening and delighted in sharing his love of nature with those around him. His quiet wisdom endeared him to many. His retirement years were divided between his home in Northampton and his condominium in Miami Beach, FL.



The last of his generation, he will be missed by his many nieces and nephews, and especially by Jim Quinn: his best friend, colleague and neighbor of over 30 years.



A celebration of life is planned later in the Spring. Czelusniak Funeral Home has assisted with arrangements.

