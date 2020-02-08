Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hannah Morehouse. View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Send Flowers Obituary

Hannah Morehouse, 87, of Leeds, formerly of Newton MA, died on Feb 6 at the Center for Extended Care in Amherst after a slow decline due to dementia. She was born in Madison, Wisconsin, the daughter of two university English professors. After receiving her bachelor's degree from Swarthmore College and master's degree from Tufts University, Hannah devoted her career to early childhood education. She was a proud founder and longtime teacher/director of the Roxbury-Weston Preschool, the longest running, voluntarily integrated educational program in the country.



Hannah loved music, dogs, meeting new people, spending summers on her beloved Isle of Springs off the coast of Maine, and above all helping others. She was involved in many causes during her years in Newton, especially the Newton Democratic Committee. After her husband died and she moved out to Northampton, she enthusiastically threw herself into a number of volunteer organizations: the League of Women Voters, Survival Center, National Priorities Project, St John's, and serving meals at the Manna soup kitchen. She opened her home, heart, and wallet to anyone in need. She was a colorful character who marched to the beat of her own drummer, evidenced by her untamed front gardens, epic daily walks through downtown with her two dogs, and the homegrown holiday gift bags she created for neighborhood kids.



Hannah is survived by her 2 brothers, son Robert of Lexington, KY, daughter Anne and her wife Mary of Leeds, and adored granddaughter Emma. She is predeceased by her husband Peter, and many much-loved dogs.



The family would like to thank all the staff at Linda Manor Assisted Living, who helped support Hannah through her years of decline, and at the Center for Extended Care who provided kindness, patience and comfort in her final weeks. A future memorial service will be decided at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Northampton Survival Center or to the Democratic candidate of your choosing.



Ahearn Funeral Home



413-587-0044

Hannah Morehouse, 87, of Leeds, formerly of Newton MA, died on Feb 6 at the Center for Extended Care in Amherst after a slow decline due to dementia. She was born in Madison, Wisconsin, the daughter of two university English professors. After receiving her bachelor's degree from Swarthmore College and master's degree from Tufts University, Hannah devoted her career to early childhood education. She was a proud founder and longtime teacher/director of the Roxbury-Weston Preschool, the longest running, voluntarily integrated educational program in the country.Hannah loved music, dogs, meeting new people, spending summers on her beloved Isle of Springs off the coast of Maine, and above all helping others. She was involved in many causes during her years in Newton, especially the Newton Democratic Committee. After her husband died and she moved out to Northampton, she enthusiastically threw herself into a number of volunteer organizations: the League of Women Voters, Survival Center, National Priorities Project, St John's, and serving meals at the Manna soup kitchen. She opened her home, heart, and wallet to anyone in need. She was a colorful character who marched to the beat of her own drummer, evidenced by her untamed front gardens, epic daily walks through downtown with her two dogs, and the homegrown holiday gift bags she created for neighborhood kids.Hannah is survived by her 2 brothers, son Robert of Lexington, KY, daughter Anne and her wife Mary of Leeds, and adored granddaughter Emma. She is predeceased by her husband Peter, and many much-loved dogs.The family would like to thank all the staff at Linda Manor Assisted Living, who helped support Hannah through her years of decline, and at the Center for Extended Care who provided kindness, patience and comfort in her final weeks. A future memorial service will be decided at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Northampton Survival Center or to the Democratic candidate of your choosing.Ahearn Funeral Home413-587-0044 Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close