Harold "Hal" Mosher died on October 3, 2019 at the ripe old age of 99. He grew up in Sterling, MA along with his two brothers Bob, and Barney who predeceased him, and his sister Polly, who is alive and well in Ohio. After serving in the medical corps in England during World War II, Hal returned to UMass, earning his bachelor's and master's degrees in Landscape Architecture. He taught a few years at the University of Missouri, then returned to his New England roots and enjoyed a long teaching career at UMass and Stockbridge School of Agriculture. He taught his students about plant materials, ecology and a love and respect for the natural world. On his "Hiking with Hal" trips he took students camping in the White Mountains and to amazing places all over the Pioneer Valley.
He could not have accomplished as much or enjoyed life as fully without his wife, Ele (Bryant) Mosher. Ele was the chief cook and bottle washer on their hikes. Together they enjoyed many trips to England, Europe and all over the US in their Volkswagen camper. After 66 years of marriage, Ele died in 2013.
Hal leaves behind his son Dave, daughter Peggy, and their spouses, three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. His son Steve died in 2017. He also leaves behind family and friends and a life inspired by the great outdoors.
Heartfelt thanks to the many caregivers Hal met over the past seven years. His life was enriched by their spirit of loving care. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME was entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019