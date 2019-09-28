Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold R. Swift Jr.. View Sign Service Information Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 (413)-665-4046 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Harold R. Swift, Jr. died on 9/26/19. He was born in Northampton, MA, February 6, 1937, son of Harold and Josephine (Banasiak) Swift. He graduated from Deerfield High School in 1955 and from Stockbridge School of Agriculture in 1957.



Harold's career with Consolidated Cigar Corporation started with him sitting on the ground picking leaves and later a riding boss for 5 farms in Connecticut. After CCC, Harold grew several acres of cucumbers and Indian corn. Following family tradition, Harold was Chairman of the town's Finance Committee for several years, along with many years with the Whately Fire Dept. He was also Whately's first Police Chief.



Harold was predeceased by his parents and sister Sandra Balducci. He was always thankful for what his father taught him.



He is survived by his wife Martha, of 57 years, his son Harold and his wife Laurie, grandchildren Lisa and Tom of whom he was always very proud. He is also survived by his niece Taryn Balducci and several cousins.



Calling hours will be held Tuesday, October 1,2019, from 9-11:00AM at



the Wrisley Funeral Home, Sugarloaf Street, South Deerfield followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00AM with Jack Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in Whately Center Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Whately Police Association Scholarship Fund or the Whately Fire Dept.



