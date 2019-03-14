Harriet (Baldwin) Holich of Hadley, passed away after a brief illness on March 12, 2019. Born October 7, 1937, she was the daughter of Howard and Evelyn (Landers) Baldwin. Harriet was the devoted mother of Martin Holich Jr. of Raleigh NC, Sharyn Holich of Chicago, IL and Lynda Holich of Newton MA. She was the loving grandmother to two grandchildren: Andrea and Christopher Holich. Harriet is survived by her sister Barbara Baldwin Falla of Natick, MA. She was preceded in death by her brother Bruce Baldwin and sister Mary Baldwin Reynolds. Harriet grew up in Northampton, MA and attended Northampton High where she was a majorette with the band. She went on to practice nursing, working at the VA and Cooley Dickinson Hospitals. Harriet enjoyed visiting her siblings and family in the Boston area and the beaches of Cape Cod. She would never turn down a good plate of clams or scallops. She enjoyed dance, musicals and all variety of classical music. She was an avid reader who loved her Sunday Gazette puzzle. A calling will be held at Wrisley Funeral Home, 90 Sugarloaf Street, South Deerfield, MA on Saturday March 23 from 10AM - 11:30AM followed by a memorial service. For directions go to http://www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com/
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019