Service Information Graham Funeral Home 18 Adams Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-5321

Harry Hackworth, 80, of Holyoke, Massachusetts, passed away April 25, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.



Harry was born in Hillsdale Kentucky, on January 22, 1939. He was the fourth child of seven of Harry and Alice Helton Hackworth.



After high school, he went into the air force serving four years, first in Guam then Westover Air Force Base in Chicopee. Harry was a entrepreneur who spent the last 60 years of his life in Southampton, MA. After coming out of the Air Force, he worked for ADT, (American District Telegraph), was the manager of Steiger Department Store for some time before establishing his own successful family businesses; Industrial Residential Security Company, The Hackworth Fitness Center, and Harry's Auto Sales. He found time to give back to his community as a long time member of the Easthampton Kiwanis club, the Easthampton Junior Miss Scholarship Program and hasn't missed a Hackworth School of Performing Arts dance recital since 1959. His longtime dedication and support for the fourth generation dance family will always be remembered.



He is survived by his wife, Cindy Hackworth and her daughter, Michelle (Michael) Cianchette; His first wife, Jackie Hackworth and their 5 children: Lisa (Todd) Anthony, Alison (Ted) Forance, Brian (Jen) Hackworth, Stacy (Ben) Ashley, Troy (Fran) Hackworth. He was affectionately known as Papa to 17 grandchildren; Teddy, Reilly, & Jonny Forance, Nick, & Patrick Anthony, Benjamin, & Jacqueline Ashley, Ariel Hackworth, Jen, AJ, & Delaney Hackworth, Jason, Justin, Katrina, & Katie Camp, Luke, & Julia Cianchette. Three great grandchildren: Melody Myers, Valentina, & Mateo Forance. A brother, Charles Hackworth and a sister, Delphia Hicks.Harry was dearly loved and adored by a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and an abundance of friends who became family. He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers; Rebel, Robie, and Lloyd Hackworth; 1 sister, Dorothy Sue Elrod.



Anyone who knew Harry was aware of his infinite love for wheels and travel which became a lifelong journey enjoying classic cars, boats, motor homes and just one flight short of obtaining his pilots license. But what he cherished most was the many cross country adventures with his wife Cindy and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Family was everything to him. Harry's family would like to include a special thanks to the 2nd floor nurses at Cooley Dickinson Hospital for their gentle and loving treatment along with the wonderful Hospice team.



Calling hours for Harry will be held on Wednesday May 1, 2019 from 2-7 pm at the funeral home, private services will be held on Thursday May 2, 2019 followed by a public graveside service with military honors at 12 noon at Saint Stanislaus Cemetery, Mayher Street, Easthampton. The GRAHAM FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 18 Adams Street in Easthampton, has honorably and proudly been entrusted with providing for Harry's care and services. Please visit,

