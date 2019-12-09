Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry N. Stone. View Sign Service Information Drozdal Funeral Home 120 Damon Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-5306 Send Flowers Obituary





Harry was a trainer of racehorses, specializing in a special breed of horses, called Standardbreds. He enjoyed the thrills of Harness racing, especially driving the sulky around the track. Harry loved playing and coaching pool and was quite proud of his trip to Las Vegas where he finished fifth in the National Camel 8-Ball Classic. Harry loved watching Patriots football and could be heard coaching them afar. He loved spending time with family, vacations to Maine and long games of Monopoly!



Harry is survived by his devoted mother; Judith (Barstow) Stone, his brother; Roger Stone Jr. both of Florence, sister-in-law; Serena Stone of Easthampton, his nieces; Coral, Gabrielle, Sarah, and Amy, his nephew; Avery, and a great-niece; Alexis. Also, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



Besides his father Roger, he was also predeceased by his brother Walter, and his loyal companion; his dog Athena.



Calling Hours will be Friday, December 13th from 5-7 PM at the DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of Northampton. A prayer service will begin immediately at 7 PM in the funeral home, followed by Military Honors. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.



The family would like to thank the Mass General Cancer Center at Cooley Dickinson Hospital, the Cooley Dickinson VNA/Hospice, and Dr. Ahmed and staff at the VA in Leeds for the wonderful care he received.



In lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to Cooley Dickinson Visiting Nurse and Hospice, 168 Industrial Dr., Northampton, MA 01060. For more information, please visit





Harry Nelson Stone, 53, of Florence, passed away on Friday December 6th at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 17, 1966 in Northampton to the late Roger W. Stone Sr. and to Judith (Barstow) Stone. After graduating from Northampton High School in 1984, he enlisted in the United States Navy , and served actively from 1987-1989, and five years of the Reserves. Later he went on to receive his Associates Degree from Holyoke Community College. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Dec. 9, 2019

