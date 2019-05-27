Guest Book View Sign Service Information Colonial Memorial Funeral Home 396 Main Street Woodbourne , NY 12788 (845)-434-7363 Burial 1:00 PM Workmen's Circle Cemetery Glen Wild , NY Send Flowers Obituary





In the early 1950's, Harry went into the construction business. He was always sought by those who wanted a contractor that they knew would treat them honestly and do the best job possible for them. He never advertised, and he never lacked for customers.



Harry was predeceased by his wife May and his sister Irma Longo, and by his son in law Marek Kryszkiewicz. He is survived by his sister Pearl Nishman, his daughter Jamie Kryszkiewicz, his son and daughter in law Jody Nishman and Penny Schultz, his son and daughter in law Paul Nishman and Cyndy Holtz, and by his grandchildren Ahbi Nishman, Dmitri Nishman, Hannah Nishman, Natasha Kryszkiewicz, Ian Yagle and Kathryn Yagle.



There will be a simple burial on Sunday May 26 at 1:00 PM at Workmen's Circle Cemetery in Glen Wild, NY. Further information about the burial may be gotten from Colonial Memorial Funeral Home,396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY (845)434-7363 There will be a memorial service and reception at a future date, time and place to be determined.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Fresh Air Fund.



To donate go to:



Or mail to: The Fresh Air Fund, 633 3rd Ave., 14th Floor, New York, NY 10017



Or phone: (212) 897-8900



Arrangements are under the direction of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information please visit our website at colonialbryantfuneralhome

Harry Nishman died peacefully Thursday night at the home of his son Jody and daughter in law Penny. He was born in the Bronx September 27, 1925. Harry will be remembered as a loving and devoted father and husband, and a man of integrity, intelligence warmth and loyalty. He was adventurous, strong willed, industrious and deeply committed to excelling at anything he did. He deeply loved his family and friends, and was passionate about skiing, flying planes, and fishing. Harry dreamed of flying as a child, and attended an aviation high school in the Bronx. He enlisted in the Air Force at age 17 with his parents' permission so he could join the war effort. The war ended around the time that he finished his training, so he never saw combat. When he first came to Woodridge as a young adult, he wondered why anyone would want to live in such a sleepy place. But the sense of community, and the warmth of the people soon won him over, and he came to love his new hometown dearly. He first saw May when she was waiting for the bus to bring her to school for her student teaching job, and he was immediately smitten. They married on June 4, 1949, and were deeply in love for the next 67 years. They raised three children, and helped raise 6 grandchildren. He and May had many great times and adventures with and without their family skiing, boating, waterskiing, fishing, travelling and flying in small planes. When May died in 2016, Harry was deeply grief stricken.In the early 1950's, Harry went into the construction business. He was always sought by those who wanted a contractor that they knew would treat them honestly and do the best job possible for them. He never advertised, and he never lacked for customers.Harry was predeceased by his wife May and his sister Irma Longo, and by his son in law Marek Kryszkiewicz. He is survived by his sister Pearl Nishman, his daughter Jamie Kryszkiewicz, his son and daughter in law Jody Nishman and Penny Schultz, his son and daughter in law Paul Nishman and Cyndy Holtz, and by his grandchildren Ahbi Nishman, Dmitri Nishman, Hannah Nishman, Natasha Kryszkiewicz, Ian Yagle and Kathryn Yagle.There will be a simple burial on Sunday May 26 at 1:00 PM at Workmen's Circle Cemetery in Glen Wild, NY. Further information about the burial may be gotten from Colonial Memorial Funeral Home,396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY (845)434-7363 There will be a memorial service and reception at a future date, time and place to be determined.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Fresh Air Fund.To donate go to: https://freshair.org/donate/ Or mail to: The Fresh Air Fund, 633 3rd Ave., 14th Floor, New York, NY 10017Or phone: (212) 897-8900Arrangements are under the direction of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information please visit our website at colonialbryantfuneralhome Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close