Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044

Havelock J. Purseglove, III, 86, of Florence, passed away peacefully at home with his daughter Melissa by his side, on July 27.



Havelock served with the 104th Air National Guard at Barnes Airport, retiring as a master sergeant after 25 years of service. He loved to fly and traveled the globe with the guards.



Dad was jack of all trades; plumber, carpenter, and was an electrician at the VAMC in Leeds until his retirement.



He loved family gatherings, fishing, reading and playing cards every Tuesday afternoon with his "harem."



Dad made friends everywhere he went and we couldn't go anywhere without meeting one of them.



Havelock is predeceased by the love of his life, Frances, of 64 years.



He is survived by his children, Havelock of Plainfield, Melissa Nye of Florence, Chris Purseglove of Minot, ND, and Candace Purseglove of Florence, nine grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



He will be missed by all.



There will be no services.



Donations in his memory can be made to VNA/Hospice of Cooley Dickinson Hospital, or the library of your choice.





