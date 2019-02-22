Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel I. Hardaker. View Sign

Hazel I. (Sanderson) Hardaker , 90, passed away on February 20, 2019. Born March 8, 1928 in South Deerfield, MA, she was the daughter of Harold and Irene H. (Peobody) Sanderson. Hazel attended South Deerfield Schools and graduated from Deerfield High School in 1945. She went on to attend nursing school at Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton. For many years, Hazel and her first husband, Richard and their 3 sons lived in Amherst. She was the secretary at the Wesley United Methodist Church from 1969-71, a bookkeeper at UMass in the Psychology Dept from 1971-88. Hazel then moved to Belchertown and most recently worked in Belchertown at Swift River School with her dear friend, Cathy Kenneally, through the foster Grandparent Program from 2002-2013. Hazel was married to Richard for 51 years, until his passing in 1998. She then married Frank Blomberg on her 85th birthday, March 8, 2013 and was married to him until his passing in 2015. She enjoyed playing cards, knitting and in the later years, traveling with Frank through Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. Hazel will be deeply missed by children, David Hardaker and his wife Margaret of Ludlow, Donald Hardaker of N.Adams, and daughter-in-law, Lynn Hardaker of Florida. She also leaves 6 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren along with a brother Harold Sanderson of Zephyr Hills, FL. Besides her parents and husbands, Hazel was predeceased by a son, Douglas, 1 grandchild and a brother. Visitation will be Monday Feb 25th from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the Beers & Story Belchertown Funeral Home. A graveside service at North Cemetery in Amherst will be Thursday Feb 28th at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . For details, please visit www.beersandstory.com Funeral Home Beers & Story Funeral Home

10 Maple Street

Belchertown , MA 01007

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.