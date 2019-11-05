Helen (Cupie) A. Sadoski, 90, of River Road, South Deerfield, MA passed away on November 3, 2019, after a period of failing health. She was born in Northampton, MA on August 3, 1929, the daughter of Anthony Makowski and Melania (Finkowski) Makowski. She graduated from Deerfield High School in 1947.
Helen married Roger J. Sadoski Sr. on October 7, 1950. She worked as a bookkeeper at the UMass bookstore until her retirement. Helen enjoyed reading, Bingo, attending UMass basketball games with her uncle, and spending time at her summer home on Cape Cod. She was a very welcoming, kind and generous woman to all who knew her.
Helen is survived by her children Nancy, Roger, and Joyce Sadoski of Deerfield, a sister-in-law Joyce Makowski also of Deerfield, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Roger J. Sadoski Sr. in 1975; her parents Tony and Mella; and her siblings Joseph Makowski, Hilda Interlande, and Edward Makowski.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Friends of the Tilton Library, 75 North Main St., South Deerfield, MA 01373 or the .
Funeral services will be held at Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf St. South Deerfield Thursday November 7th at 11:00am with Fr. Philippe Roux officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. A calling hour will be held from 10:00am until the time of the service.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Nov. 5, 2019