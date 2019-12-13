Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Armstrong. View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Armstrong died on November 17, 2019, the day after her 83rd birthday, at the Hospice of the Fisher Home in North Amherst, MA, from complications of a recurrent brain tumor.



Helen was the youngest child of Winthrop and Margaret Means. She was born in 1936, in Summit, NJ. She was educated at George School, then Wellesley College, and earned a Master's degree in teaching from Harvard. She surprised her parents with her ambition to work overseas, and moved to Kenya to work as a high school teacher in the late 1950s. She returned to the US a few years later, and met James Armstrong, who also had an interest in living and working in Africa. They married, joined the Peace Corps, and moved back to Kenya, working together as teachers in Kaimosi, Kenya.



After their Peace Corps service, Helen and her husband returned to the US, where 3 of their 4 children were born. When their eldest daughter died of a congenital heart defect as a toddler, Helen transformed her grief into advocacy for parents and children in hospitals, impacting policy changes that allowed parents to accompany their small children throughout their hospitalizations, rather than restricting their presence to rigid visiting hours.



This advocacy in healthcare continued when the family returned to Nairobi, Kenya in 1977. Helen worked as a lactation consultant and collaborated on a variety of public health and maternal and child nutrition projects with a focus on breastfeeding, impacting the care of mothers and infants in many nations. She developed an appropriate-technology approach to feeding low birthweight infants using cup-feeding, for infants who could not breastfeed. Helen lived and worked in Kenya until 1990.



Helen and her children relocated to Winchester, MA in 1990, following Helen and James' divorce. Helen continued her work as a lactation consultant with La Leche League, and also became a consultant in UNICEF's nutrition section. Her work in UNICEF's Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative involved travel to many nations to train doctors, health care workers, and program directors to improve the rates and success of breastfeeding in hospital settings.



After her retirement from UNICEF, she worked as volunteer staff for Free the Slaves, Washington DC. She wrote a widely distributed manual, "Rebuilding Lives: An introduction to Promising Practices in the Rehabilitation of Freed Slaves." Helen also served on the boards of Woolman Hill Quaker Retreat Center, Free the Slaves, and as clerk of Storrs (CT) Friends Meeting. She was a revered elder in the Art of Mentoring nature connection community.



She moved to Coventry, CT in 1998, to join her partner Judith Hyde. In 2015, they made their home in Northampton, MA, at the Lathrop Community.



As Helen prepared for the end of her life, she made notes of some of her influences in life, what she cared about and what she learned. "To be the rich lens of attention; any feather I found was worth paying attention to." She strongly believed in making friends with "all sorts, across all class divides." She enjoyed memorizing poetry and choosing what might help a sufferer heal. She appreciated the Kenyan attitudes towards elders as valued community members, and the attitude towards waiting as a normal activity, rather than a waste of time. Throughout her life she appreciated nature and science, with particular interest in pollinators, water links, and the microbiome.



Helen was predeceased by her eldest daughter, Lina. She is survived by her sons, Jannie and Conrad; daughter, Elizabeth; her daughters-in-law Susan Southern and Stacey Dakai, her grandchildren, Nathaniel, Ella, Alex, and Jacob; her sister Peggy McIntosh and brother Winthrop Means; her dear friend and empathy coach Bett Farber; her "children of the heart," Susan Martenson, Chris Martenson, and Becca Allen; and her beloved partner Judith Hyde.



A memorial service will be planned at Unitarian Society of Northampton and Florence, this summer.



