Helen B. (Chmura) Chunglo, of Westerly, RI, formerly of Hadley, passed away on January 11th at the age of 97 with her loving family by her side. She was born February 22, 1922 in Holyoke, to the late Stanley & Josephine (Boczon) Chmura.
Helen had attended Hadley schools, and later went on to work at Pro-Brush in Northampton for several years as an Inspector before her retirement. She had lived in Hadley for most of her life before moving to Westerly, RI in 2008. She loved spending time and helping out with her grandchildren. Helen was a communicant of Most Holy Redeemer Church and was also a member of the Polish Alliance Club.
She leaves behind her sons; Daniel and his wife Joyce of Hadley, Paul of Sacramento, CA, her daughters; Theresa Pilcher of Uncasville, CT, Joan Punska and her husband David of Hope Valley, RI, eleven grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Helen was predeceased by her loving husband; Sebastian Chunglo whom passed away in 1997, her siblings; Anthony and Fred Chmura, Stasia Saletnik, Vera Kermenski, Mary Linder, Phyllis Gazda and her grandson; David Punska Jr.
There will be a calling hour on Monday January 20th from 9:30AM - 10:30AM at the DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of Northampton, followed by a Mass at 11 AM at Most Holy Redeemer Church in Hadley. Burial will follow in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Hadley.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904. For more information, please visit Drozdalfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020