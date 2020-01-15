Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen B. Chunglo. View Sign Service Information Drozdal Funeral Home 120 Damon Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-5306 Calling hours 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM Drozdal Funeral Home 120 Damon Road Northampton , MA 01060 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Most Holy Redeemer Church Hadley , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Helen B. (Chmura) Chunglo, of Westerly, RI, formerly of Hadley, passed away on January 11th at the age of 97 with her loving family by her side. She was born February 22, 1922 in Holyoke, to the late Stanley & Josephine (Boczon) Chmura.



Helen had attended Hadley schools, and later went on to work at Pro-Brush in Northampton for several years as an Inspector before her retirement. She had lived in Hadley for most of her life before moving to Westerly, RI in 2008. She loved spending time and helping out with her grandchildren. Helen was a communicant of Most Holy Redeemer Church and was also a member of the Polish Alliance Club.



She leaves behind her sons; Daniel and his wife Joyce of Hadley, Paul of Sacramento, CA, her daughters; Theresa Pilcher of Uncasville, CT, Joan Punska and her husband David of Hope Valley, RI, eleven grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents, Helen was predeceased by her loving husband; Sebastian Chunglo whom passed away in 1997, her siblings; Anthony and Fred Chmura, Stasia Saletnik, Vera Kermenski, Mary Linder, Phyllis Gazda and her grandson; David Punska Jr.



There will be a calling hour on Monday January 20th from 9:30AM - 10:30AM at the DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of Northampton, followed by a Mass at 11 AM at Most Holy Redeemer Church in Hadley. Burial will follow in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Hadley.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904. For more information, please visit

