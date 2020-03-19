Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen C. Latka. View Sign Service Information Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home 7 Pleasant Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0015 Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Catherine (Kareta) Latka, a long time resident of Easthampton MA passed away on Sunday, March 15 2020 at the age of 96. Born In Springfield on October 25, 1923, she was the daughter of Sophie and Walter Kareta. Helen grew up in Indian Orchard MA, attended local schools and was a 1941 graduate of Springfield Technical High School.



She married Stanley F. Latka on November 25, 1944 and they made their home and raised their family in Easthampton MA.



In her younger years Helen worked at the A&P and later during WWII, worked for Savage Arms. Before her retirement, she was an inspector at JP Stevens Company for many years.



Helen took great pride in her fashion sense and was a meticulous seamstress who made beautiful clothes for herself and her family. In addition, Helen was an outstanding cook whose specialties included her pierogi's, golabki, coleslaw and pineapple cheesecake.



Helen was a devout Catholic and a communicant of our Lady of the



Valley Church in Easthampton; there, she was a member of the Holy Rosary Sodality.



Besides her parents, Helen was predeceased by her husband Stanley and all of her siblings: Brothers, Edward and Stanley Kareta; Sisters, Anna Salva, Wanda Jurczyk, Mildred Woodworth, Valeria Szarlan and Nina Saletnik. She will be dearly missed by her son Stanley Latka, Jr. and wife Jane of South Orleans MA and her daughter Judith Freccero and husband Richard of East Longmeadow, MA; her adoring granddaughters Amy Bradford and husband Bill of Middleboro MA and Erin Buzzell and husband Will of Brewster, MA; her precious great grandsons Ryder Stanley Buzzell and Gavin William Buzzell and her caring grandsons Marc Freccero of Los Angeles, CA and Luke Freccero of Denver, CO. In addition she leaves many nieces and nephews including Cami and Jim Kissel, John and Susan Saletnik, Ed and Louise Kareta, Susan and Jim Wehner, Amanda and Brian MacFarland (and daughter Elle) and Sandi and Lyn Dukette whose phone calls, visits, gifts and love always put a smile on her face.



The family would like to sincerely thank the wonderful staff at Chestnut Hill in East Longmeadow for the utmost professional care they provided to Helen during the past two years and are especially grateful to Marissa, Tina, Saint Jean, Tracy and Hawa from the Rockwell Unit for their daily compassionate care and comfort that meant the world to Helen and her family. In addition, the family would like to also thank the Spectrum Hospice Care Staff, Diane, Ellen, Nicole and Stella for their meaningful, heartfelt compassion for Helen and her family.



Her services will be announced at a later date. The Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home is entrusted with her arrangements. Donations may be made in her name to Our Lady of the Valley Beautification Fund.

Helen Catherine (Kareta) Latka, a long time resident of Easthampton MA passed away on Sunday, March 15 2020 at the age of 96. Born In Springfield on October 25, 1923, she was the daughter of Sophie and Walter Kareta. Helen grew up in Indian Orchard MA, attended local schools and was a 1941 graduate of Springfield Technical High School.She married Stanley F. Latka on November 25, 1944 and they made their home and raised their family in Easthampton MA.In her younger years Helen worked at the A&P and later during WWII, worked for Savage Arms. Before her retirement, she was an inspector at JP Stevens Company for many years.Helen took great pride in her fashion sense and was a meticulous seamstress who made beautiful clothes for herself and her family. In addition, Helen was an outstanding cook whose specialties included her pierogi's, golabki, coleslaw and pineapple cheesecake.Helen was a devout Catholic and a communicant of our Lady of theValley Church in Easthampton; there, she was a member of the Holy Rosary Sodality.Besides her parents, Helen was predeceased by her husband Stanley and all of her siblings: Brothers, Edward and Stanley Kareta; Sisters, Anna Salva, Wanda Jurczyk, Mildred Woodworth, Valeria Szarlan and Nina Saletnik. She will be dearly missed by her son Stanley Latka, Jr. and wife Jane of South Orleans MA and her daughter Judith Freccero and husband Richard of East Longmeadow, MA; her adoring granddaughters Amy Bradford and husband Bill of Middleboro MA and Erin Buzzell and husband Will of Brewster, MA; her precious great grandsons Ryder Stanley Buzzell and Gavin William Buzzell and her caring grandsons Marc Freccero of Los Angeles, CA and Luke Freccero of Denver, CO. In addition she leaves many nieces and nephews including Cami and Jim Kissel, John and Susan Saletnik, Ed and Louise Kareta, Susan and Jim Wehner, Amanda and Brian MacFarland (and daughter Elle) and Sandi and Lyn Dukette whose phone calls, visits, gifts and love always put a smile on her face.The family would like to sincerely thank the wonderful staff at Chestnut Hill in East Longmeadow for the utmost professional care they provided to Helen during the past two years and are especially grateful to Marissa, Tina, Saint Jean, Tracy and Hawa from the Rockwell Unit for their daily compassionate care and comfort that meant the world to Helen and her family. In addition, the family would like to also thank the Spectrum Hospice Care Staff, Diane, Ellen, Nicole and Stella for their meaningful, heartfelt compassion for Helen and her family.Her services will be announced at a later date. The Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home is entrusted with her arrangements. Donations may be made in her name to Our Lady of the Valley Beautification Fund. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close