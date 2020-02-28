Helen Cynthia (Olds) Luciano, 92, of Westfield, Mass., passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020. Born Aug. 1, 1927 in Springfield, Mass, she is survived by two sons, David (Joan) of Webster, Mass., Robert of Tucson, Az., and a daughter Susan (Kyle) Johnston of Mackeyville, Pa. Helen has seven grandchildren, Spencer (Jie), Douglas, Daniel (Nicole), Adiana, Christine, Mark, and Reed, and four great grandchildren, Hanna, Lorelei, Haleigh and Frida. Her husband of 47 years, Robert, preceeded her in death. Helen grew up in West Springfield, Mass., where she raised her family and later moved to Westhampton, Massachusetts. Helen enjoyed gardening, golfing, bowling, and knitting. She donated hand-knitted infant clothing to the Cooley Dickinson Hospital for many years. Funeral Services for family and friends was held at Mitchell Funeral Home, Easthampton, Ma. A burial service in Westhampton will follow this Spring. Donations in Helen's memory may be made to the (). www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020