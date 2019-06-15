Guest Book View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM the family home 43 Franklin St Northampton , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Helen C. Rescia, 88, passed away on Thursday, June 6th in her home. She was surrounded by her family and long-time care giver.



Helen was born on February 7, 1931 and grew up in Agawam, MA with her parents, Charles and Margaret Smith and her older sister Margaret.



Helen married her high school sweetheart, Richard, in 1952 and they soon moved to Northampton. The Franklin St. homestead was very busy with 3 children, a dog, a cat and, one summer, 3 ducklings who kept escaping from the backyard.



Helen learned to drive in her late 20's in a cute little red and white Rambler so she could go grocery shopping instead of calling Brown's Market on State St. for food deliveries. It also meant she could now get around with the kids in the car and bring them to Look Park for swim lessons and picnics on Rainbow Beach during the week.



Once the kids were in school she began working part time at the Foster Farrar Company on Main St. with her husband Richard, who eventually purchased the business with his partner Stanley Zewski. During that time Helen and Richard began fostering children in need of support from the community. The family welcomed 4 children, Eugene, Nathan, Jose and Richard, who ranged in age from 8 to 16. Most of the 4 lived with them on Franklin St. for many years. They also hosted Fresh Air Fund children from New York City for 3 summers, as well as many others who were between social service placements. The house was always full with Helen caring for everyone.



After Richard started Project Opera, which eventually became Commonwealth Opera, Helen swung into top gear and did everything backstage that was needed. Make up, costumes, set painting along with feeding and housing all the singers and performers that arrived at her doorstep from NYC and Boston. The house was always filled with opera singers with Richard playing the piano so loud that all the neighbors knew when there was a rehearsal. Mom loved it all.



Helen received the Keen Hahn award for Community Service in 1991 for her contributions to the arts in Northampton. She was always working in the background and never brought attention to herself. This award confirmed to her that her efforts were noticed. Her family was thrilled and proud of her.



Helen taught herself calligraphy and painting over the years and her work was represented in numerous Commonwealth Opera programs over the years.



In later years Helen and Richard enjoyed travelling and meeting friends throughout the world, but mostly they enjoyed having family over for meals at the house in Northampton and at their camp in New Hampshire. Family was everything to both of them.



Helen was a truly generous human being. She welcomed all her children's friends into the house, many who still feel she was their second mom. Always a smile and very large hugs with plenty of food for the ravenous teenagers. The house on Frankin St. was the place to be because of her affection and acceptance of everyone who entered.



She was the finest of mothers and a much-loved wife. We will miss her kind presence in our lives.



Helen will be sorely missed by her husband of 67 years, Richard R. Rescia, son Kim Rescia and his wife Nancy Donato of Florence, daughters Kari S. Knapp and her husband Karl of Northampton and Karel Rescia of Northampton. She leaves her grandchildren Leah Rescia, Gregory Rescia, Aaron Knapp and his wife Myka Plunkette and Katherine Johnson and her husband Jalil. She also leaves her great grandchildren Turner and Nora Johnson, nephews Gary Bertera and his wife Mikki of Jacksonville, FL and Peter Bertera and his wife Laurie of Agawam. Helen was predeceased by her infant son Keith, her parents, sister Margaret Bertera and grandson Matthew Rescia.



The family would like to thank her loving caregiver, Anna Asiedu for all the comfort and love she gave her over the past 4 years. Her life was fuller with Anna's presence. Also to Dr. Henry Simkin for being Helen's MD for over 40 years and was always there for her. Lastly, a special thank you to Charlene and Ben from VNA Hospice.



The family would like to extend an invitation to all of Helen's family and friends to join them to celebrate her life at the family home, 43 Franklin St, Northampton on Sunday, July 14th, from 2-5 pm. Burial will be private.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on June 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close