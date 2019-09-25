Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Daniels. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Daniels, 95, of Easthampton, passed peacefully at home on September 9, 2019.



She leaves Edwin her husband of 71 years, her daughter Cindy and husband Victor Rzonca of West Springfield, her son Ralph and his partner Karla Monkevich of Boston, her daughter Nancy Warwick, grandaughter Lydia and fiance John of St.Louis, and 9 nieces and nephews. Her oldest daughter Peggy died in 1993. She was predeceased by her son in law Richard Warwick, and her two brothers, Burt and Bob.



Helen Margaret (Munkelt) Daniels was born in Pittsburgh, PA on December 16, 1923. Her father, Albert Munkelt, died when Helen was a baby, and the family moved back to Brooklyn, where her mother resumed teaching school. With a full-time job, two young sons and an infant daughter, mother Helen Gleason Munkelt sent baby Helen to live with friends on a farm in Peekskill, NY. She stayed with the Adams until she was 9, learning personal responsibility and a love of the natural world, qualities she would share with her husband and pass to her children.



Rejoining her family in Brooklyn, Helen attended public schools, sang in St.Paul's Episcopal Girls Choir, and went to Erasmus Hall High School, where she met her future husband, Edwin. After graduating in 1943, she worked at the telephone company, while Ed served in the army during the war.



Married on January 31, 1948, the couple moved to Syracuse, NY where Ed completed his studies in Forestry and Chemistry at the University there. They moved to Granby, MA, where their first daughter Peggy was born in 1949.



The family settled in Westfield in 1955, where they stayed for nearly a quarter century. With four children, she willingly assumed her lifelong job of raising children and running the household.



Helen became active as a Brownie Leader, a Girl Scout Leader, a Sunday School teacher and Women's Group leader at the Church of the Atonement. Ed and Helen sang in the choir for 18 years, and later in the Southampton Community Chorus.



Some of Helen's other interests included healthy home cooked meals, sewing, drawing, painting, and growing beautiful perenial and vegetable gardens. She volunteered at Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary in Easthampton for many years, and enjoyed every minute. Helen always loved being out in nature - whether it was gardening, watching the birds, hiking, camping and skiing - she was at home in nature, a true naturalist.



Remembered for her genuine warmth, her thoughtfulness, grace and caring. Everyone who met Helen knew her wonderful sense of humor, her witty remarks and her mischevious smile, with a twinkle in her eye.



We are grateful to the caregivers who helped Helen enjoy the last couple of years, especially, Aging at Home, Heritage Hall East, A Wing, and most recently Victory Home Healthcare. They all really enjoyed her sense of humor, she always made them laugh.



A memorial service will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church, 48 Elm St. Northampton, MA on October 5 at 11 AM, with a reception to



follow, and visitation before the service at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mass Audubon/Attn:Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary, 127 Combs Rd. Easthampton,MA 01027, or to St. John's Episcopal Church.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019

