Helen E. (Woloshyn) Seher, 87, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center. She was born in Walpole, MA to the late Michael and Jenny (Chariton) Woloshyn. Helen graduated from UMASS, Westfield State and Lesley University in Boston with a Master's in Education. She was also a Pi Beta Phi Sorority member. She taught 6th grade for 25 years at the William E. Norris School in Southampton and worked as an engineering aide for United Aircraft. Helen was an active member of First Congregational Church in Westfield, service on the Deaconate and taught Sunday School. She was a member of the Southampton Woman's Club, served on the Southampton Park Commission for 35 years, was a member of the Retired Educator Association of Massachusetts, and the Early Bird bowling league in Southampton. Helen is survived by her beloved husband Robert Seher of Southampton, two loving daughters, Lorraine Czajkowski of Gaithersburg, MD and Jill Younker and her husband Roger of Winchester, VA, a brother Fred Woloshyn and his wife Martha of Memphis, TN and her two cherished granddaughters, Heather Mays and Laurel Czajkowski. A Memorial Service for Helen will be held in the spring in First Congregational Church, Westfield. Donations in Helen's name may be directed to the First Congregational Church, 2 Broad St. Westfield, MA 01085. Arrangements are under the direction of the Firtion Adams FS, 76 Broad St. Westfield.

