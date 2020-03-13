Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Glazewski. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Funeral service 9:15 AM Kostanski Funeral Home 1 Kostanski Square Turners Falls , MA View Map Liturgy 10:00 AM Our Lady of Czestochowa Church 84 K Street Turners Falls , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Helen (Dymerski) Glazewski, 95, of 503 Mount Tom Road, Northampton died Wednesday March 11, 2020 at home. She was born in Northfield on December 19, 1924, the daughter of Teofil and Sofie (Kulis) Dymerski. After graduating from Northfield High School Helen worked at the Erving Paper Mill.



Helen married Tadeus Glazewski in 1945 and moved to Northampton. Together they opened the original Oxbow Maria, where they also ran the variety store, gas station and there they raised their four daughters.



She always found the time to tend her garden and her family while working side-by-side with her husband, Teddy, running their business. After their business closed, Helen worked and retired from Lesnow's in Easthampton as a seamstress for many years.



During her retirement, Helen and Teddy traveled the roads frequently up until his death in 2000. Helen continued to keep herself busy watching over her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a passion for crocheting. The entire family benefitted from her creations over many years. She also loved to garden and spent many hours outside receiving compliments from many of those who passed by.



The locals may remember Helen as "The Swan Lady" as she kept an eye on a pair of swans that would visit the property each year to mate. The pairs' daily visits to her shore on the OxBow would delight her as she watched "Mommy and Daddy" take care of their young.



Helen cherished her large family. Among her survivors, are her daughters; Helen S. Marusek and husband Paul of Northampton, Sophie H. Martin and husband Bruce of Florence, and Mary J. Glazewski of Northampton; nine grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by all her siblings, her daughter, Linda Lawrence and husband Gary, and her grandson, Joshua Marusek.



Funeral services will be held Tuesday 3/17 at 9:15 a.m. from the Kostanski Funeral Home, 1 Kostanski Square, Turners Falls followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 84 K Street, Turners Falls. Burial will follow at the parish cemetery in Turners Falls.



Calling hours will be held Monday evening from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.



The family wishes to thank all the members of the Cooley Dickinson VNA Hospice for the wonderful care they provided during the past several months. Also, a special thank you to Angie and Mary for attending to the needs of our mother in her final days.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Cooley Dickinson VNA Hospice, 168 Industrial Dr, Northampton, MA 01060



For condolences, please visit

