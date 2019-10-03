Helen Batura, daughter of Frank and Katherine (Duda Bednarz) Jurczewski, passed away on September 28th after a period of declining health. Helen was Born on January 24, 1928 and married Michael Batura Sr. on May 17, 1952. Mr. Batura passed away in September of 2012 following 60 years of marriage. Helen attended Northampton Schools and graduated from Northampton High School in 1945. She then went on to study at Northampton Commercial College, graduating in 1947. Following her graduation from college, she began working in the Archives Department of Smith College, later moving into the Acquisitions Department of the Neilson Library for thirty-six years. She then retired from Smith College in 1991. Helen was a lifelong member of the St. John Cantius Church until it closed and then a member of the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. She was also a lifelong member of the St. John Cantius Women's Club for 50 years as well as the St. Elizabeth Ann Seaton Women's Club. Both Helen and her late husband, Mickey, were avid golfers playing many happy rounds at Beaver Brook CC and then Northampton CC. Helen not only loved golf, but she enjoyed crossword and word seek puzzles, cheering for her beloved Boston Red Sox during the summer and then for the Boston Celtics in the winter months. When they retired, The Baturas spent many winters in Florida eventually settling in Venice, Florida where they enjoyed golf, Bingo, cards and socialing with many friends. Helen is survived by her eldest son Michael of Greenfield and her daughter Kathy Quelland of Ocala, Florida. She is preceded in death by her sister Lottie Bednarz Katra, as well as her two brothers, Stanley and Joseph Bednarz. She is also survived by many nephews and nieces. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 8th from 5:00pm-7:00 pm at the Ahearn Funeral Home, 783 Bridge Road in Northampton. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 9th beginning at 9AM from the Ahearn Funeral Home with a Liturgy of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 AM in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 99 Kings Street in Northampton, followed by Rites of Committal and burial in St. Mary of the Assumption Cemetery, next to her husband in Leeds, MA. Helen requested that in lieu of flowers donations may be sent to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 87 Beacon Street, Florence MA 01062 or Hospice of Marion County 3231 SW 34th Avenue, Ocala, Florida 34474.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019