Helen M. Mahar
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen M. Mahar died on April 25, 2020. She was 95 years old. She was born into a family of nine children and graduated from Northampton High School. Helen worked for several employers over the years the last being the University of Massachusetts where she worked in the library as a paraprofessional. She was the beloved wife of John Mahar who passed away in 2009. Helen was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Northampton. She had two daughters, Brenda and Jane. Jane predeceased her in 2017. Helen spent the last five years of her life living in the Dallas area with her daughter Brenda and son-in-law Damian. She is survived by her sister Amelia as well as many nieces and nephews. She loved trips to the ocean and also classical music especially the summer concerts at Tanglewood. She was a sweet woman who smiled often. She will be missed by all who knew her. A private service celebrating her life was held in Dallas. Her remains will be buried at St. Brigid's cemetery in Hadley.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved