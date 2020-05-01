Helen M. Mahar died on April 25, 2020. She was 95 years old. She was born into a family of nine children and graduated from Northampton High School. Helen worked for several employers over the years the last being the University of Massachusetts where she worked in the library as a paraprofessional. She was the beloved wife of John Mahar who passed away in 2009. Helen was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Northampton. She had two daughters, Brenda and Jane. Jane predeceased her in 2017. Helen spent the last five years of her life living in the Dallas area with her daughter Brenda and son-in-law Damian. She is survived by her sister Amelia as well as many nieces and nephews. She loved trips to the ocean and also classical music especially the summer concerts at Tanglewood. She was a sweet woman who smiled often. She will be missed by all who knew her. A private service celebrating her life was held in Dallas. Her remains will be buried at St. Brigid's cemetery in Hadley.



