During WWII, Helen worked as a secretary at the Millers Falls Tool Company. She also worked at Guarantee Loan Company in Greenfield. Her final and longest career was with Phoenix Mutual Insurance Company in Greenfield. She was well respected and warmly appreciated by all her employers.



Helen loved all sports especially woman's basketball and could frequently be found routing on the Woman's UConn Huskies. She had hoped to live long enough to see the Red Sox win a World Series. She had no idea that she would see them win four times. In addition to sports, Helen enjoyed doing her daily crossword puzzle and reading the newspaper. She kept up with world events and politics. During her recent hospitalization she was reminded of the upcoming Democratic Convention to which she asked "how many women are in it?"



She was a lifelong communicant of Holy Trinity Church in Greenfield and deeply committed to her faith.



Among her survivors, Helen leaves three sons, Charles Jr. and his partner Nancy Carson of Northfield, Robert and his wife Irene, and Stephen and his wife Gina, all of Hatfield; two grandchildren, Krishna Barrett and Camille Hamilton; three step grandchildren, Chris and Michael Gokey and Natasha Francoeur. She is also survived by her loving nieces Joan Maxson, Janet Wolfram and Terry Titcomb, and nephews Thomas Luippold, Jr., and Vincent Maxson.



Helen was predeceased by her husband, Charles Luippold, Sr. and her six siblings, Mildred, William, Edward and Victor Tamulis, Edna Wolfram and Elizabeth Maxson.



The Luippold family wish to thank all those at Rockridge Retirement Community for their loving and compassionate care. Helen had many friends at Rockridge, both residents and staff, whom she truly enjoyed her time with. Thank you also to the staff at Cooley Dickinson Hospital where during her brief stay Helen received expert and compassionate care.



Her family will meet for a private memorial graveside service to be held at Calvary Cemetery in Greenfield.



