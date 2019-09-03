Helen Reynolds, 92 yrs old, of Amherst sadly passed away on 8/24/19. Originally from southern Connecticut, she moved to the Amherst area twenty-five years ago to be near her son's family. She lived most of that time at the Clark House in Amherst where she made many friends. Helen was elegant, generous, kind and beloved by many. She had a keen interest in and compassion for people. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Frank and Kathi DeZenzo of Belchertown, MA; her daughter, Margaret DeZenzo of Newburyport, MA; and her grandsons: Alex DeZenzo, his fiancee, Orlena Reselap of Portland, OR and Jesse DeZenzo, his fiancee, Kyla Kuvach of Queens, NY. A gathering to celebrate her memory will be planned at a later date.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Sept. 3, 2019