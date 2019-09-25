Helen (Sadlowski) Waskiewicz, 98, of East St in Hadley, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. She was born April 6, 1921 in Hadley, the daughter of the late Michael and Karolina (Swatz) Sadlowski. Helen was educated in the Hadley schools. She married her husband Edward in 1941. While raising her five children she also worked on the family farm, picking and bunching asparagus, working on the tobacco, potatoes and vegetables. She raised her own vegetables in her garden until she was 92 years old.



Helen was a lifelong communicant of the Most Holy Redeemer Church, and a devoted member of the Rosary Sodality. She attended weekday masses and helped clean the church. She also belonged to the Tuesday prayer group.



Helen was predeceased by her husband Edward and granddaughter Lisa; her siblings Joseph, William, Henry, Liocadia, Walter, Chester and Mary. She also lost a baby brother. Helen leaves her five children Leona Chmura and her husband Richard, Edward Waskiewicz and his wife Gloria, Eugene Waskiewicz and his wife Vadja, Ronald Waskiewicz and his wife Kris, and Michael Waskiewicz; ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren.



The funeral will be Saturday 9 am from the CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at the Most Holy Redeemer Church at 10 am. Burial will be at Holy Rosary Cemetery. Calling Hours will be Friday from 4 to 7 pm.



Memorial contributions can be made to Cooley Dickinson VNA and Hospice or to Most Holy Redeemer Church.

