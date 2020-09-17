1/
Helena Dooley
Helena Dooley spent her life entertaining, enlightening, and amusing those fortunate enough to be in her orbit. She was born in Chicago, IL July 29, 1934, lived in San Diego, CA 1940-80, and in Amherst MA until 1917 when she took up residence in the memory unit of Vista Mesa Assisted Living in Cortez, CO. Helena died at Mercy Hospice House in Durango, CO August 8, 2020 with her daughter Nicki in daily attendance. She leaves 3 children, Doriot of San Diego, Nicki of Durango, and Christian of Boston, and 2 grandchildren, Noah and Malia. Her final 20 years she spent with late-life companion Robert Ludwig of Amherst and Cortez, whom she leaves behind.

A talented musician early in life, Helena later turned her creative energy to the visual arts of photography, painting, and installations. Her art often made profound social and political commentary sometimes with a comic twist. She was among the founding members of A3 Gallery in Amherst and active in other Valley arts organizations. Her friends from many different communities brought her joy and stimulation. Her Buddist faith sustained her spiritually. Helena always focused on the future, seldom looking back. Now she has entered that future

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Sep. 17, 2020.
