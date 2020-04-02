Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry G. Blais. View Sign Service Information Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home 7 Pleasant Street Easthampton , MA 01027 (413)-527-0015 Send Flowers Obituary

Henry G. Blais, 87, of Hatfield MA died at his daughters home March 28, 2020 surrounded by his loving children. Born in Easthampton on November 29, 1932. He was the son of George and Rose Ann (Drouin) Blais. Henry attended Smith Vocational High School. He retired from US Tsubaki after a forty plus years career. He proudly served his country during the Korean War in the army, he was also a member of Legion Post #224.



He will be dearly missed by his family, daughters Lola Stone and her husband Gary of Whately, Sheila Kajka and her husband Joseph of Southampton, his sons George and his wife Denise of Easthampton and Richard and his wife Teresa of Whately. He leaves his ten cherished grand children and nine great grand children plus one on the way. He also leaves his brothers James Blais of Hudson and Ronald Blais of Southampton. He was predeceased by his brothers Ferdinand and Paul, his sisters Blanche Booth and Cecile Stefan.



His burial with Military Honors was held in Saint Brigid's Cemetery in Easthampton. His family attended it privately. Memorial services will be announced in the future. The Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home in Easthampton assisted the family during their time of loss.



Donations can be made in his memory to the or the Hatfield Senior Center.





