Henry G. Schwartzberg, son of Philip and Frances (Lefkowitz) Schwartzberg, was born in Brooklyn, NY, and grew up in the Flatbush neighborhood. He graduated from Brooklyn Technical High School, served in the U.S. Navy in World War II, received his bachelors from Cooper Union, and a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from New York University. Henry worked in the food industry for General Foods and as a consultant throughout his life. After receiving his Ph.D. he was a professor of chemical engineering at NYU and came to the University of Massachusetts in the Food and Agricultural Engineering Department, where he started a graduate program in food process engineering. He received a Life Achievement Award in May 2011 in Athens, Greece from the International Association of Engineering and Food at their 11th International Congress. Henry is survived by his wife, Evelyn, to whom he was married for over 64 years, his daughters Frances, Pamela (Alan Kimmel), and Beverly (David Stone), and grandchildren Isaac Stone and Sarah Kimmel. He is also survived by his sisters Pearl Hochstadt and Harriet Rotter, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Joseph. His family also acknowledges and thanks his excellent caregivers. Henry was a resident at the Easthampton Lathrop community for the last 17 years, where he had enjoyed being a volunteer tutor for local schoolchildren at Lathrop, and preparing for lively discussions with Lathrop philosophy, poetry, and other discussion groups. He enjoyed his family, and was the author of many engineering articles, texts, and other professional contributions. He is remembered for being smart, sweet and "splendido" until the end. New England funeral & Cremation Center, LLC, 25 Mill Street, Springfield, MA is assisting the family. Visit www.nefcc.net
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 4, 2019