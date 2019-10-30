Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HENRY J. MALEK Sr.. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Send Flowers Obituary





Henry was born in Hadley on May 27, 1934, to the late Lawrence and Stefania (Duda) Malek. He graduated from Hopkins Academy as the Vice-President of the Class of 1952. Henry proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean Conflict. After leaving the service, he worked as a route salesman for Sealtest Ice Cream.



Henry was a member of the American Legion. Always the outdoorsman, he was an avid deer hunter, fisherman and pheasant hunter, and loved to spend time in the garden. He was also a formidable pitch player.



Henry is survived by his wife of 64 years Eileen (Benson) Malek; son Henry J. Malek Jr. and his wife Sharon of Greenfield; daughters Susan Desmond and her husband Mike of Sunderland, and Karen Standafer of Hadley; and sisters-in-law Janet Ely and her husband William of Chicopee, and Cheryl Benson of Westfield. Henry also leaves 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



Services for Henry are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Hadley. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements.





Henry John Malek Sr., 85, died on October 25, 2019 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital.Henry was born in Hadley on May 27, 1934, to the late Lawrence and Stefania (Duda) Malek. He graduated from Hopkins Academy as the Vice-President of the Class of 1952. Henry proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean Conflict. After leaving the service, he worked as a route salesman for Sealtest Ice Cream.Henry was a member of the American Legion. Always the outdoorsman, he was an avid deer hunter, fisherman and pheasant hunter, and loved to spend time in the garden. He was also a formidable pitch player.Henry is survived by his wife of 64 years Eileen (Benson) Malek; son Henry J. Malek Jr. and his wife Sharon of Greenfield; daughters Susan Desmond and her husband Mike of Sunderland, and Karen Standafer of Hadley; and sisters-in-law Janet Ely and her husband William of Chicopee, and Cheryl Benson of Westfield. Henry also leaves 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.Services for Henry are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Hadley. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019

