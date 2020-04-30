Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry J. Wetstein. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Henry J. Wetstein was born on August 27, 1931 in the Bronx, New York. He was an only child and was absolutely loved by his mother, Minnie. She owned a drapery/fabric shop and Henry worked long hours in the shop and that is where he honed his incredible skills with connecting with people and being able to sell anything. His dad died when he was 20 years old and to support his mother and himself, he worked full-time in the shop while attending night college. In 1956, he met the love is his life, Shelia, while on vacation in Florida and convinced her to marry him 6 months later on January 6, 1957. They have been in love ever since! Henry was a successful insurance agency owner who thrived connecting with clients. Henry was a doting son until his mother died in the late 80s. Henry and Shelia had four children, the eldest, Fay, died when she was only 5 years old. Henry's gift was supporting Shelia's parenting of their children, Linda, Renee and Louis. He was his children's greatest cheerleader. He was also an amazing grandfather to Daniel, Alex, Joshua, Zachary, Jacob, David and Rachel. He was there for all their graduations, from preschool to college and was determined to be at Zachary's Harvard College graduation in May of 2020 which was cancelled because of Covid19. He was thrilled when all of his children married caring people and felt his son-in-laws, David Dietz and Steven Harelick, and daughter- in-law, Gina Wetstein, were his children too. In a quiet movie theater, he would be the one with the contagious, loud laugh. He was a hugger and a big wet kisser on the lips. Everyone knew Henry because he was truly interested in everyone. He volunteered on many boards, loved being a Boston Terrier dog owner for most of his life, was a Temple president, and loved to play bridge and spend time floating in a pool or lake. He didn't want to die because he loved life so much but his life force will never be extinguished. Gratefully, after not being able to see Sheila while he was in a rehabilitation facility since March 9, 2020, he was transferred from Intensive Care to hospice and was able to be with her for hours and he was able to finally die in peace on April 29, 2020. To celebrate Henry's life, reach out to someone who needs a friend.

