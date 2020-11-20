Henry J. "Hank" Zukowski, 87, died peacefully on November 18, 2020, at the Buckley Health Center after a period of declining health.
He was born on June 27, 1933 at the family farm home in South Deerfield to the late Joseph and Anna Zukowski. He graduated from Deerfield High School and Kimball Union Academy, and served in the US Army during the Korean War, stationed in Germany with the 316th Signal Battalion.
After returning from the service, Hank received a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from American International College and his Masters in Education from Westfield State College. At AIC, he played basketball for the Yellow Jackets. There were some rumors that he played some semi-pro basketball under the name "Hank Schaefer", a popular beverage at that time.
After his first teaching job in Vermont, he joined the faculty at Frontier Regional High School, where he taught for more than 30 years. In this time, he taught business education, served as Department Head and was elected President and Treasurer of the Frontier Regional Teachers Association. After his retirement, he continued his support of education as the Deerfield representative for the Wells Scholarship Foundation.
He was a summertime entrepreneur, founding "Zuke's Cukes" to grow and harvest pickling cucumbers on the family farm, and forming HIT Painters with a number of his fellow teachers. By the time the thrill of these part-time pursuits wore off each August, he was always eager to return to the classroom.
Hank will be remembered as a kind and friendly man, who was prone to striking up conversations and joking with complete strangers. He was a beloved teacher, mentor and colleague and was proud of his community, his heritage and his children and grandchildren.
He loved youth sports, and served as a basketball, baseball and football coach for Frontier Regional teams and for many years refereed high school basketball games across the region. He served his community as Director of Adult Education at Frontier Regional High School, and was Co-Chairman of the Arts & Crafts Exhibits that took place during Deerfield's 300th celebration in 1973. As a Lifetime member, past Director and Auditor of the South Deerfield Polish American Citizens Club, he enjoyed many Pitch games and tournaments and Saturday afternoon luncheons at the Club.
An avid hunter and fisherman, Hank was also a golfer, sports fanatic and a mostly prolific gardener. He was a proud member of the Ten Point Club in West Wardsboro, VT and the South Deerfield Rod and Gun Club. He was a member of The Meadows and Thomas Memorial Country Club and enjoyed playing in "Senior Tour" golfing events around western Massachusetts.
He is predeceased by his two brothers, Adolf and Alfred Zukowski, and his sister Wanda Wasielewski. Hank is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joyce (Guilbault) Zukowski, their children, Barbara Hunting of South Deerfield, Joe Zukowski and his wife Donna of Southport, NC, Susan Zukowski of Northampton and Linda Zukowski of Raleigh, NC, grandchildren Jacinta, Matthew, Brian and David and great-grandson Tyler.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Holy Family Roman Catholic Church in South Deerfield, with burial immediately following at the St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Wrisley Funeral Home is directing arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Holy Family Church Capital Fund in South Deerfield, or the scholarship fund at the South Deerfield Polish American Citizen's Club.
