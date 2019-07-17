Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry L. Therrien. View Sign Service Information Tylunas Funeral Home 159 Broadway Street Chicopee , MA 01020 (413)-592-0148 Send Flowers Obituary

FLORIDA-Henry L. Therrien, 94, of Sebastian FL, passed away July 7, 2019 at VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach, Fl. Henry was born July 10, 1924 in Holyoke, MA and was a resident of Sebastian for the past 25 years. Henry was predeceased by his wife Bernadette L'Heureux and sons William and Mark and his brother, Richard. He is survived by his son Leonard and wife Patricia with whom he lived. His daughter, Celeste Beaulieu and her husband Joe. His Sons; Gerard and wife Michelle, Joseph and wife Valerie, John and wife Kathleen. He also leaves 9 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. An avid golfer, Henry will be remembered for his great golf game as well as many golf antics and stories. THE FAMILY INVITES YOU TO JOIN THEM ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. AT ST. ROSE DE LIMA CHURCH, 600 GRATTAN ST., ALDENVILLE, TO CELEBRATE THE LITURGY OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL FOR HENRY. Interment of his ashes will follow in St. Rose de Lima Cemetery, Olsen St., Aldenville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Henry's name to the VNA Hospice House, 901 37th Street, Vero Beach, Florida 32960



TYLUNAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE HAS BEEN ENTRUSTED WITH ARRANGEMENTS.

