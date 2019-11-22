Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henryk "Henry" Wojtczak. View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 View Map Prayer Service 6:00 PM Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Henryk "Henry" Wojtczak, 70, entered into eternal rest on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton. He was born in Poland on March 4, 1949, a son of the late Jan and Maria (Kowalska) Wojtczak.



Henry retired as a custodian from UMass- Amherst. He was actively involved in his local AFSCME union.



He is survived by his daughter, Urszula Wojtczak; and a brother, Edward S. Wojtczak and his wife Lucy of South Hadley along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.



He is now in heaven with his pre-deceased longtime partner of over 40 years Claire (Galenski). Myette and her son Bernard A. Blakesley Jr.



He also leaves Claire's daughter Darlene Blakesley and longtime family friend Mark Kouniotis.



We will especially miss his sense of humor, his delicious Golumbki and his other Polish dishes. Henry enjoyed dancing to his favorite Polka music. His other hobbies included, casino trips and Vegas trips with Claire, watching the Red Sox and gardening. He raised homing pigeons and enjoyed feeding the ducks at Look Park and was avid dog lover.



Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, November 26th from 4-6 PM at the Ahearn Funeral Home, 783 Bridge Rd., Northampton (413)587-0044 with a prayer service at 6 P.M.



In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the . Burial will be private in South Hadley.

