Affectionately known to his friends and family as "Herbie," he grew up in Cambridge, and graduated from Cambridge Rindge & Latin High School in 1966. After graduation he enlisted and served in the United States Navy as a Quartermaster during the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1968. After an honorable discharge, he then went on to serve with the Massachusetts State Police 59RTT. After serving with Troops B, C, and E, he retired as Lieutenant with 35 years of service.



He lived his life with the upmost integrity. Never wavering from his core values and moral character. If ever a question to be asked, he would always give his unfiltered response. Always with the best of intentions at heart. Family was the center of his world. Everything he did was for everyone else. The love that he had for his wife was like none other. Rooted in friendship and pure enjoyment for one another. Anything to make her smile. He took great pride in the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren. His hobbies included reading anything history related, building model cars, science fiction shows and all things Star Wars. His favorite family vacations were spent with warm sunny days at Disney World or aboard a cruise ship sailing the seas. His love for the ocean brought him much joy. You could always find him with a book in hand and toes in the sand.



He was preceeded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Jody of 40 years, his two sons; Joshua his wife Amanda, and their children Ella and Cooper of North Carolina, Colby his wife Tabatha of Virginia, daughter Jillian of Maryland and sister-in-law Cheryl and her husband John Misch of Massachusetts. In addition to the family Herbie leaves behind many close and dear friends.



Calling hours will be held on Wednesday May 8, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wrisley Funeral Home, 90 Sugarloaf St, South Deerfield MA. A graveside service will be held at Glenwood Cemetery, W. Main Street, Littleton, New Hampshire on Thursday May 9, 2019 at 1:00p.m.



Donations in memory of Herbie can be made to the or a .





