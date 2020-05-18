Boss, Hillard (Hill, Hilly) P. died peacefully while listening to classical music at Cooley Dickinson Hospital, on May 12, 2020. He was laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Ronya (Ronnie) Berlinger Boss on his 91st birthday, May 15, 2020 at the Jewish Community of Amherst Cemetery in Shutesbury, MA.



Hill was predeceased by Ronya and his sister, Ruth Handelman Boss, and is survived by his son, Michael Boss, daughter, Julie Boss and her partner Seven Klein, and grandchildren Cooper Klein, J. Aviv Boss and Isaac Boss, as well as many nieces and nephews.



Born on May 15, 1929 in Danbury, Connecticut, Hill was the son of Mendell and Bertha (Kurtz) Boss. He graduated from Poughkeepsie High School in 1947 and went on to earn a bachelor's degree at New York University and a master's degree in education from Syracuse University. He married Ronya in 1953 and they spent 51 wonderful years together until her death in 2004.



Hill taught high school social studies in New York State for 32 years, with most of those years on Long Island, until his retirement in 1984. He is fondly remembered by many of his students, including several with whom he remained in touch throughout his life. Hill and Ronnie moved to Amherst, MA in 1984, where they operated the Grist Mill Antiques from 1984-2002. While in Amherst, Hill was active in the community, was a participating member of the Jewish Community of Amherst, and made many dear friends.



Hill was a proud, lifelong Democrat. He ran two promising but unsuccessful campaigns for the New York State Senate in 1974 and 1976, and remained active with the Suffolk County Democratic Committee throughout his years in New York. While living in Amherst, Hill was elected to the Amherst Select Board in 1994 and 1997.



In 2007, Hill moved to Northampton, where he remained until 2019. While there, he returned to his love of teaching and taught at Smith Vocational High School. He also led classes in popular culture.



Hill will be remembered by friends and family for his generosity, volunteer activities, unconventional humor, and passion for life. He had a deep love of music, particularly classical music. He was an avid reader, keeping up with news, politics, and sports, and was a dedicated student of history, with a particular interest in the Civil War and Reconstruction periods. He was also a loyal, lifelong fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, the Syracuse Orange men's basketball team, and the New York Giants.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Hill's memory can be made to The Cooley Dickinson Fund, Cooley Dickinson Hospital Development Office, P.O. Box 329 Northampton, MA 01061-0329



