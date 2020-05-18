Hillard P. Boss
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hillard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Boss, Hillard (Hill, Hilly) P. died peacefully while listening to classical music at Cooley Dickinson Hospital, on May 12, 2020. He was laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Ronya (Ronnie) Berlinger Boss on his 91st birthday, May 15, 2020 at the Jewish Community of Amherst Cemetery in Shutesbury, MA.

Hill was predeceased by Ronya and his sister, Ruth Handelman Boss, and is survived by his son, Michael Boss, daughter, Julie Boss and her partner Seven Klein, and grandchildren Cooper Klein, J. Aviv Boss and Isaac Boss, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Born on May 15, 1929 in Danbury, Connecticut, Hill was the son of Mendell and Bertha (Kurtz) Boss. He graduated from Poughkeepsie High School in 1947 and went on to earn a bachelor's degree at New York University and a master's degree in education from Syracuse University. He married Ronya in 1953 and they spent 51 wonderful years together until her death in 2004.

Hill taught high school social studies in New York State for 32 years, with most of those years on Long Island, until his retirement in 1984. He is fondly remembered by many of his students, including several with whom he remained in touch throughout his life. Hill and Ronnie moved to Amherst, MA in 1984, where they operated the Grist Mill Antiques from 1984-2002. While in Amherst, Hill was active in the community, was a participating member of the Jewish Community of Amherst, and made many dear friends.

Hill was a proud, lifelong Democrat. He ran two promising but unsuccessful campaigns for the New York State Senate in 1974 and 1976, and remained active with the Suffolk County Democratic Committee throughout his years in New York. While living in Amherst, Hill was elected to the Amherst Select Board in 1994 and 1997.

In 2007, Hill moved to Northampton, where he remained until 2019. While there, he returned to his love of teaching and taught at Smith Vocational High School. He also led classes in popular culture.

Hill will be remembered by friends and family for his generosity, volunteer activities, unconventional humor, and passion for life. He had a deep love of music, particularly classical music. He was an avid reader, keeping up with news, politics, and sports, and was a dedicated student of history, with a particular interest in the Civil War and Reconstruction periods. He was also a loyal, lifelong fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, the Syracuse Orange men's basketball team, and the New York Giants.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Hill's memory can be made to The Cooley Dickinson Fund, Cooley Dickinson Hospital Development Office, P.O. Box 329 Northampton, MA 01061-0329

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Douglass Funeral Home
87 North Pleasant Street
Amherst, MA 01002
(413) 253-3407
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved