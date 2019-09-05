Howard Parad, 96, passed away September 2nd in Florida. Howard was born in Boston, MA, attended Boston Latin School, Harvard for A.B., Boston University for MSW, and Columbia University for Ph.D. He was the Dean of Smith College School for Social Work from 1956 through 1971. He was the editor of many books including Crisis Intervention. Howard was a professor at Harvard School of Public Health, Berkeley University, University of Hawaii and University of Southern California. He was an internationally renowned lecturer, promoting Brief Crisis Work and Family Treatment. He was a scholar and mentor as well as a wonderful clinician. Howard was a loving husband to his surviving wife Libbie for 77 years. He was a loving father to his three children and their spouses; Harry (Diana), Jonathan (Lori) and Sarah (Larry). He was a loving grandfather to his five grandchildren and their spouses; Benjamin (Rebecca), Eliza (Tom), Joshua, Anne and Jacob; and loving great-grandfather to Asa, Reuben and Zozia. Howard's funeral will be a graveside service on Sunday, September 8th at 12:00 PM at the Hebrew Cemetery, 476 North King Street, Northampton, MA -- followed by Shiva at 12 Cape St, Goshen, MA, starting approx. at 2:00 PM. Gifts in Howard's memory may be sent to Environmental Voters Project.org or mailed to Voter Project, PO Box 962002, Boston, MA 02196. For further information or directions, please visit ascherzimmerman.com.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019