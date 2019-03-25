Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard Mentin. View Sign





Howard was a special human being. He was kind, generous, and an exceptional listener. He was truly loved by all who came to know him.



Howard is mourned by many but especially his wife Ellen of 45 years, his daughter Emily, her husband Dwayne, and their son Zion. He leaves behind his sister Nina Mentin and her husband Steven Palatt and their children Jesse Hofrichter and Simone Polanen, Isaac and Kristen Palatt and their children Nolan and Rosie, and Brooke and Ru Karunanande.



Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 26th at 10am at the Jewish Community of Amherst, with burial to follow at the JCA Cemetery. The family will be sitting shiva from 4-7pm on Wednesday, March 27th at the Mentin's home. Donations can be made to the Jewish Community of Amherst.



Memorial register at

Howard Mentin passed away on March 22, 2019. He was born to Shirley and David Mentin on October 14, 1947 in the Bronx. He grew up in Queens and attended Pace College where he graduated with a business degree. He met Ellen in 1973 and they married six months later. Their daughter Emily was born in 1982 and they all moved to Amherst in 1983. Howard began working in record shops with his father in NYC, which ignited his lifelong love for music. He was a businessman in various capacities throughout his 35 years in Amherst. As a second career he worked in the Amherst schools with students with special needs.Howard was a special human being. He was kind, generous, and an exceptional listener. He was truly loved by all who came to know him.Howard is mourned by many but especially his wife Ellen of 45 years, his daughter Emily, her husband Dwayne, and their son Zion. He leaves behind his sister Nina Mentin and her husband Steven Palatt and their children Jesse Hofrichter and Simone Polanen, Isaac and Kristen Palatt and their children Nolan and Rosie, and Brooke and Ru Karunanande.Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 26th at 10am at the Jewish Community of Amherst, with burial to follow at the JCA Cemetery. The family will be sitting shiva from 4-7pm on Wednesday, March 27th at the Mentin's home. Donations can be made to the Jewish Community of Amherst.Memorial register at www.douglassfuneral.com Funeral Home Douglass Funeral Home

87 North Pleasant Street

Amherst , MA 01002

(413) 253-3407 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close