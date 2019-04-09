Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard Tiley. View Sign

Howard H."Bub" Tiley, 89, of New Smyrna Beach, FL, formerly of Williamsburg, MA, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019.



Mr. Tiley was born on March 26, 1930 in Williamsburg, MA, the son of the late Charles and Ethel (Harlow) Tiley. He was a professional golfer, the owner of the Jolly Bull and the founder of Bub's Bar B Que both in MA. He was an avid fisherman and a loyal fan of the Boston Red Sox.



Mr. Tiley was predeceased by his wife, Norinne (Jacobus) Tiley and is survived by his children; daughter, Patricia McAnaugh (John), son, Deac Tiley (Elaine), daughter, Mary Jo Lundquist (Michael), daughter, Susan Flynn (James) and daughter, Carolyn Tiley. He is also survived by his four grandchildren; Tara, Kristen, Ashley and Miles, seven great-grandchildren and one great, great-grandson.



A Graveside Service will be conducted 11: 00 AM Friday April 12, 2019 at Daytona Memorial Park, Daytona Beach, FL.



A memorial service for Mr. Tiley will be conducted in Massachusetts at a later date.

1423 Bellevue Avenue

Daytona Beach , FL 32114

