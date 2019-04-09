Howard H."Bub" Tiley, 89, of New Smyrna Beach, FL, formerly of Williamsburg, MA, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019.
Mr. Tiley was born on March 26, 1930 in Williamsburg, MA, the son of the late Charles and Ethel (Harlow) Tiley. He was a professional golfer, the owner of the Jolly Bull and the founder of Bub's Bar B Que both in MA. He was an avid fisherman and a loyal fan of the Boston Red Sox.
Mr. Tiley was predeceased by his wife, Norinne (Jacobus) Tiley and is survived by his children; daughter, Patricia McAnaugh (John), son, Deac Tiley (Elaine), daughter, Mary Jo Lundquist (Michael), daughter, Susan Flynn (James) and daughter, Carolyn Tiley. He is also survived by his four grandchildren; Tara, Kristen, Ashley and Miles, seven great-grandchildren and one great, great-grandson.
A Graveside Service will be conducted 11: 00 AM Friday April 12, 2019 at Daytona Memorial Park, Daytona Beach, FL.
A memorial service for Mr. Tiley will be conducted in Massachusetts at a later date. On line memories and condolences may be made at lohmanfuneralhomes.com Memorial Contributions may be made in memory of Howard H. Tiley, to the Halifax Health Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 23129
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019