Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hughia Claudette Magnus. View Sign





Hughia is survived by her mother Mrs. Anderson; sister Sheila De'Nise Anderson and her son Eric Keith Anderson; sons and their wives Barry and Kerry Boyd and their children Dallan, Quintin and Kordell; Darian Boyd; and Jason and Rabiya Magnus and their children Maya and Zayna.



Hughia was a citizen of the world, loving daughter, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother who had the utmost integrity. She spent the last three years of her life pursuing her love of travel, and deepening the relationships most important to her. She loved all animals, volunteered to the needy, was an intellect, life-long learner, and had a passion for science. She inspired people to be their best possible selves without judgement and with the utmost respect. An active member of the Baha'i community in Amherst, she contributed so much of herself. Hughia loved foods and cultures from around the world. Her grandchildren adored her. Frequent visits with her granddaughters, playing and watching movies, brought her incredible joy and happiness. She supported her grandchildren in their educational pursuits.



Please join our family in celebrating her life Tuesday morning, February 26, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Douglass Funeral Service, 87 North Pleasant Street, Amherst, MA. The celebration will be followed by a burial ceremony at 11:00 a.m. at Wildwood Cemetery, 70 Strong Street, Amherst, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Not Bread Alone,



Memorial register at

Hughia Claudette Magnus (Anderson), age 69, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Born July 17, 1949 in Washington, D. C. she was the beloved daughter of Hugh Claude Anderson (deceased) and Annye Clara Anderson.Hughia is survived by her mother Mrs. Anderson; sister Sheila De'Nise Anderson and her son Eric Keith Anderson; sons and their wives Barry and Kerry Boyd and their children Dallan, Quintin and Kordell; Darian Boyd; and Jason and Rabiya Magnus and their children Maya and Zayna.Hughia was a citizen of the world, loving daughter, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother who had the utmost integrity. She spent the last three years of her life pursuing her love of travel, and deepening the relationships most important to her. She loved all animals, volunteered to the needy, was an intellect, life-long learner, and had a passion for science. She inspired people to be their best possible selves without judgement and with the utmost respect. An active member of the Baha'i community in Amherst, she contributed so much of herself. Hughia loved foods and cultures from around the world. Her grandchildren adored her. Frequent visits with her granddaughters, playing and watching movies, brought her incredible joy and happiness. She supported her grandchildren in their educational pursuits.Please join our family in celebrating her life Tuesday morning, February 26, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Douglass Funeral Service, 87 North Pleasant Street, Amherst, MA. The celebration will be followed by a burial ceremony at 11:00 a.m. at Wildwood Cemetery, 70 Strong Street, Amherst, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Not Bread Alone, chd.org Memorial register at www.douglassfuneral.com Funeral Home Douglass Funeral Home

87 North Pleasant Street

Amherst , MA 01002

(413) 253-3407 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close