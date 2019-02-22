Hughia Claudette Magnus (Anderson), age 69, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Born July 17, 1949 in Washington, D. C. she was the beloved daughter of Hugh Claude Anderson (deceased) and Annye Clara Anderson.
Hughia is survived by her mother Mrs. Anderson; sister Sheila De'Nise Anderson and her son Eric Keith Anderson; sons and their wives Barry and Kerry Boyd and their children Dallan, Quintin and Kordell; Darian Boyd; and Jason and Rabiya Magnus and their children Maya and Zayna.
Hughia was a citizen of the world, loving daughter, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother who had the utmost integrity. She spent the last three years of her life pursuing her love of travel, and deepening the relationships most important to her. She loved all animals, volunteered to the needy, was an intellect, life-long learner, and had a passion for science. She inspired people to be their best possible selves without judgement and with the utmost respect. An active member of the Baha'i community in Amherst, she contributed so much of herself. Hughia loved foods and cultures from around the world. Her grandchildren adored her. Frequent visits with her granddaughters, playing and watching movies, brought her incredible joy and happiness. She supported her grandchildren in their educational pursuits.
Please join our family in celebrating her life Tuesday morning, February 26, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Douglass Funeral Service, 87 North Pleasant Street, Amherst, MA. The celebration will be followed by a burial ceremony at 11:00 a.m. at Wildwood Cemetery, 70 Strong Street, Amherst, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Not Bread Alone, chd.org.
Memorial register at www.douglassfuneral.com
Douglass Funeral Home
87 North Pleasant Street
Amherst, MA 01002
(413) 253-3407
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019